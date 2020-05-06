BOSAGORA Hits Market Cap of $14.53 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $527,468.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.02292725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00187396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOSAGORA Token Profile

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. BOSAGORA's official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

BOSAGORA's official website is www.bosagora.io.

BOSAGORA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

