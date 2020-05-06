Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,684 shares of company stock worth $45,770,166. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $486.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.58. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $498.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

