Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 6,605 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,788,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

