Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 14,116 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPM stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

