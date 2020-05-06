Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $49,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,924. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

