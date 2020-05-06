Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $63,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,057. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

