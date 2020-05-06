Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,508. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

