Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $110.53 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $335.09. 880,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,754. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.65 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

