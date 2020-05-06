Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $122.68 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $122,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

