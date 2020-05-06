Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 259,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 595,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,348. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.