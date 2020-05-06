Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $48.37 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $48,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $868.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,257. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $727.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,698 shares of company stock valued at $389,965,249. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

