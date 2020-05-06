Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $48.73 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $48,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 115,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

