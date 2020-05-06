Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $54.31 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Booking worth $54,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,378.91. 524,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,781.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

