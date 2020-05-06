Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $76.69 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $76,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. 88,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,134. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

