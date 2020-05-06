Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.44% of Waters worth $49,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.98. 25,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

