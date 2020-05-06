Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,476 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,941 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $79,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

