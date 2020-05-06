Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,412 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Nike worth $97,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

