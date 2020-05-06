Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 4.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006,048. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

