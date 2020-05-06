Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,316,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 356,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

