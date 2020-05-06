Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.43). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,505.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,633.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 212,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

