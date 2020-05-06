Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. 539,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 567,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $26,118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

