Canaccord Genuity Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.68.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 250,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.53. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

