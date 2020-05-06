Canaccord Genuity Raises Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $30.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

VAPO traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 1,998,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 106.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

