Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$93.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$113.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.15.

TSE CM traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$82.51. 920,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,187. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.74 billion.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham purchased 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at C$199,839. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

