Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

