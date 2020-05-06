Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CTLT stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. 1,490,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Catalent by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

