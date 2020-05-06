Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

CAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 4,458,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

