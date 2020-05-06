CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

