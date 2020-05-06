Cfra Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $159.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cfra from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.46.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 2,807,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

