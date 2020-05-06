Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $101,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $9.48 on Wednesday, hitting $503.96. The company had a trading volume of 770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

