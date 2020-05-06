ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $961,442.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $961,442.00 and $529,992.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, BigONE and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028937 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033502 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,243.87 or 1.00106175 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067943 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000480 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, EXX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

