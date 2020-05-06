CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,387 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Stars Group worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stars Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after buying an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stars Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after buying an additional 1,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after buying an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

