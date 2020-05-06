CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,643 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $641.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.34. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $482.10 and a one year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

