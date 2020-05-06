CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,904,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

