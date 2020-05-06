CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $345.87 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

