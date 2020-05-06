CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 18,802 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

