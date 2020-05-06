CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,591 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

GIS stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

