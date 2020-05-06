CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

