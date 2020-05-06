CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

