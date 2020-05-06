CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.