CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.