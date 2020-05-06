CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

