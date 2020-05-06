CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.65 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 650,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.