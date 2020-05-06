CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,135,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

