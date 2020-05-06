CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.47 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 153,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.