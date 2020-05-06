CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.62 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at $58,445,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

CDNS opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

