CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.80 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

