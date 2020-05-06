CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

