CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $72,857,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,099,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,254.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.