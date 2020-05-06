CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,575 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

